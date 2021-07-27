How Can The CFP Be Affected By Texas And Oklahoma Leaving The Big 12

Texas and Oklahoma Moving to the SEC?

The dominoes in the college football landscape are now starting to fall into place after discussions of a possible expansion of the current playoff format. With an additional eight teams suggested for the expansion, schools like Texas and Oklahoma could better control their fate by switching to the SEC Conference.

Reports of Texas and Oklahoma moving to SEC gain steam, further roiling college football https://t.co/Vn7tyNQXvE — Post Sports (@PostSports) July 24, 2021

The reality is these programs will have a better chance to qualify for the playoffs through consolidation. In other words, strengthening the SEC could mean a greater margin of error for teams within the conference which means more opportunities for them to receive a playoff berth.

This is certainly one way to keep teams in weaker conferences out of the playoffs. We’re then left with a system that will remain broken with the same types of teams perennially getting selected to compete for a national championship.

The committee would also have another layer of plausible deniability should they overlook undefeated or one-loss teams from smaller conferences.

Don’t be surprised if down the road you see three and four-loss teams get into the playoffs from these super conferences, as it will also keep the majority of the revenue within those conferences that have more participants.

This is just another case of the SEC getting richer and everyone else getting poorer.

Get a jump start on the 2021 college football season by heading to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can already find futures for division winners, conference championships, season win totals, in addition to marquee games throughout the season all at one convenient location.