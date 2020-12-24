Iowa vs Minnesota Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Over/Under & Betting Insights for College Basketball Game

Iowa vs Minnesota Basketball Game Info

No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-1, 0-1 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams Arena – Minneapolis, MN

Coverage: Big Ten Network (BTN)

Iowa vs Minnesota Spread & Odds

All betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: IOWA: (-280) | MINN: (+230)

Spread: IOWA: -6.5 (-105) | MINN: +6.5 (-115)

Total: 162.5 – Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: IOWA: (91%) | MINN: (9%)

Odds to Win NCAAM National Championship: IOWA: (+950) | MINN: (+8500)

Iowa vs Minnesota Prediction & Pick

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Iowa: 76.0%

Minnesota: 24.0%

Iowa vs Minnesota Head-to-Head Results & Betting Trends

– Iowa defeated Minnesota, 58-55, in the last head-to-head meeting between these teams on Feb. 16, 2020.

– Iowa is 3-2 in the last five head-to-head meetings with Minnesota.

– Iowa is 5-5 in the last 10 head-to-head meetings with Minnesota.

– Iowa defeated Purdue, 70-55, in its most recent game on Dec. 22, 2020.

– Minnesota defeated Saint Louis, 90-82, in its most recent game on Dec. 20, 2020.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

David Hayes is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, David Hayes also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username DavidWHayes. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.