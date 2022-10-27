Iowa vs. Penn State: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

When these two programs meet, it is an old-fashioned dog fight. It’s a series with scores like 6-4 and 17-12. While it is not a highly-played series, it is circled on most Big Ten fans’ calendars. In true Big Ten fashion, this series will not be played in 2022 but will be renewed in 2023.

Penn State vs. Iowa Series History

While this series dates back to 1930, the two programs have met just 31 times. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-14. The lack of games in this series is two-fold. First, Penn State did not join the Big Ten until the 1994 football season. Second, they have been in separate divisions since 2011, leading to just eight games since 2010.

Penn State has more wins and a better all-time winning percentage but trails Iowa in both claimed national titles and conference titles (one has to be in a conference to win it).

Lately, Penn State has owned the series winning six of the last eight. However, Iowa has won the previous two.

Penn State vs. Iowa All-Time Records

Category Penn State Iowa All-Time Wins 915 680 All-Time Win Pct. .687 .542 Conference Titles 4 13 National Titles 2 5

The only way the Hawkeyes and the Nittany Lions will face each other in 2022 is in the Big Ten Championship Game, which does not look like it will happen. However, Iowa will travel to Penn State on September 23rd, 2023.

Penn State got back in the win column with a comfortable win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers at home. They jumped to 13th in the AP Poll. The Nittany Lions will host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes this week in the Noon window. A win for Penn State puts them back in the race for the Big Ten East.

Iowa just played Ohio State in Columbus and got trounced 54-10, with their only touchdown coming on a scoop-and-score. The fans in black and yellow are fed up with the offense in Iowa City. This week the Hawkeyes will play host to Northwestern, arguably the worst team in the Big Ten.