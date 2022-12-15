Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State Betting Preview and Insights

Get your best ball shined up, those slippy shoes on, and your wrist brace dusted off because we’re finally going bowling! After a couple of weeks without full slates of college football, Bowl Season is here, and we are getting you ready by previewing every game. Here we head to La-La Land for the second-ever Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl as the Washington State Cougars clash with the Fresno State Bulldogs in Inglewood.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022 | Game Time: 3:30 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles CA | How To Watch: ABC

Record: Washington State (7-5) | Fresno State (9-4) Spread: FRES -3.5 | Moneyline: WSU +150 – FRES -182 | Total: 52.5

Inglewood may be always up to no good, but nothing is saying Saturday’s meeting between the Cougars and Bulldogs will be anything less than great. The LA Bowl is again back on the scene after making its debut last year when Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13.

This will be the fifth time these two schools have faced off, although WSU has not seen Fresno since 1994. Do what you will with the Cougars’ 3-1 series lead.

If anyone deserves a bowl game thanks to their resilience, it is Fresno State. The Bulldogs won eight straight games to end the season on their way to capturing the Mountain West Conference title. They can become the first team in college football history to pick up 10 wins in a season after starting 1-4.

Not only did the ‘Dogs win eight in a row, but they covered six of those contests, pleasing backers with a 6-2 ATS mark down the stretch. The Bulldogs were also favored in six of those games, a spot they find themselves in once again on Saturday when they try to win their fourth straight bowl game. It should be noted that the NoCal school opened as underdogs before the line swung by five points to FRES -3.5.

The Cougars will look to show why they opened as LA Bowl favorites on Saturday. WSU often did it with defense on the back of a stellar secondary in 2022. The Cougs had their own strong second half reeling off four straight wins before dropping the season finale to 10-2 state-rivals, the Washington Huskies, who finished ranked 12th in the Nation. WSU will look to be on the winning end this weekend as they make their program-record seventh consecutive bowl appearance.

Washington State Cougars Insights:

Washington State is 10-1 (.714) when allowing less than 3 sacks since the 2021 season — tied for 7th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .480

— ; Washington State is 3-1 (.750) when rushing more than 30 times — tied for 7th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .466

— ; Washington State is 11-2 (.786) when allowing less than 3 sacks since the 2021 season — tied for 11th-best in FBS ; Average: .555

— ; Washington State is 8-1 (.615) when rushing for more than 100 yards since the 2021 season — tied for 9th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .463

— ; Washington State is undefeated (4-0) when allowing less than 3 sacks — 4th-best among Power 5 Teams ; Average: .480

Fresno State Bulldogs Insights:

Fresno State is 7-2 (.778) when in a one-score game since the 2021 season — tied for 8th-best in FBS ; Average: .494

— ; Fresno State is 11-2 (.846) when committing less than 60 yards in penalties since the 2021 season — 4th-best in FBS ; Average: .445

— ; Fresno State is 10-5 (.667) when sacking the QB less than 3 times since the 2021 season — tied for 10th-best in FBS ; Average: .384

— ; Fresno State is 16-2 (.800) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns since the 2021 season — 4th-best in FBS ; Average: .517

— ; Fresno State is 7-1 (.778) when converting 55% or more of its red zone chances into touchdowns — tied for 13th-best in FBS ; Average: .509

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Bowl Matchup Insights: