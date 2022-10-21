Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 10-2-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 74.2 points per game which has been on average 15.7 points over the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.5 points per game which has been on average 7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Baylor average 66.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 5-5-2 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -19.0 points per game which has been on average 4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 5-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.2 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Baylor average 15.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.