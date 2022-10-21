BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:38 PM, October 21, 2022

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Baylor Bears Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) @ Baylor Bears (3-3)

Date: Oct. 22 | Time: 12:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Kansas Jayhawks  Open +10.5   -110   O 62.5   -110   +285  
 Current +9.5   -105   58.5   -105   +285  
Baylor Bears  Open -10.5   -110   U 62.5   -110   -365  
 Current -9.5   -115   58.5   -115   -360  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 10-2-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 74.2 points per game which has been on average 15.7 points over the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.5 points per game which has been on average 7 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Baylor average 66.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 5-5-2 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -19.0 points per game which has been on average 4 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Baylor is 5-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 12.2 points per game which has been on average 2.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Baylor average 15.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.