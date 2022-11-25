Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas State Wildcats Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 10-2-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 73.3 points per game which has been on average 13.8 points over the line for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 8-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 52.1 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Kansas State average 62.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.2 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas is 5-5-2 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.4 points per game which has been on average 6 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 home games over the last 2 seasons, Kansas State is 6-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 8.9 points per game which has been on average 4.7 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Kansas and Kansas State average 11.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.9 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.