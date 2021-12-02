Kent State vs. Northern Illinois Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Kent State (55.4%) vs. Northern Illinois (44.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Kent -2.5 – 3 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5) head to Ford Field to take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4) in the 2021 MAC Championship game.

There was no dominant team in the MAC this year. The championship game is a matchup between two squads that played a few weeks ago when NIU came out with the victory in a shootout. Is a repeat of that performance in store this Saturday with the title on the line?

A case can be made that NIU is the most improved team in the country after going winless in a six-game MAC-only schedule a season ago. A win Saturday would make them the first team in college football history to win a conference championship only one year removed from a winless season.

We believe that there’s a reason no other team has accomplished this feat. Northern Illinois is improved, but they’ve been on the right end of a lot of one-score games. The rushing attack is good, and the offense could put up points on the Golden Flashes yet again, but they have some notable holes as a team. The defense isn’t good containing the rush or the pass, and their air attack has been lackluster outside of the blowup performance against Kent State the first time around.

Kent State is led by veteran dual-threat quarterback Dustin Crum, who could go wild against a beatable Huskies defense. Star receiver Dante Cephas will prove a tough matchup, while the rushing attack should feast against a defense that’s given up over 220 yards on the ground in five straight contests.

The surprise winning season has been an excellent story for the Huskies, but we believe that the bus stops here. The model likes the Golden Flashes minus the points, and so do we.

Pick: Kent State -2.5