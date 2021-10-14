Kentucky vs. Georgia Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-0) travel to Sanford Stadium to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (6-0) in one of the weekend’s marquee matchups on Saturday, October 16.

Both teams have been very profitable for bettors and are an identical 5-1 ATS. Despite being ranked 11th in the AP Poll, the Wildcats aren’t getting much respect in the betting market, sitting as four-score underdogs. The line also hints at just how dominant Georgia has been thus far. Since the opener against Clemson, the Bulldogs haven’t won a game by any less than 24 points.

All eyes will be on Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, who missed the past two games with injury but was reportedly throwing pain-free before the Auburn game and is expected to be full-go in practice this week. It hasn’t seemed to matter who’s been under center — the Bulldogs won the past two games by a combined score of 71-10 without Daniels. They have the first ranked scoring defense in the country (5.5 points per game) and have completely suffocated opposing offenses.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will need to make throws for the Wildcats to cover or have a shot in this game. They’ve had a successful rushing attack (330 yards and three scores on the ground against LSU) but will need to find alternative avenues to move the ball against this stout Georgia defense. While it’s been working thus far, consider me skeptical that Levis will air it out against the Bulldogs.

Georgia has won each of the past ten meetings between these two teams. Kentucky hasn’t been kind to bettors as a road underdog, going 2-5 ATS in their past seven such games.