Lending Tree Bowl: Rice vs. Southern Miss Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
Bowl season has arrived in college football, and a solid game will go down on Saturday, with the Rice Owls taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. This game has taken place since 1999 in Mobile, Alabama, and features teams from the Sun-Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference. Last year’s matchup saw Liberty blow the doors off Eastern Michigan 56-20.
Lending Tree Bowl Game Information
Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022 Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium How To Watch: ESPN Record: Rice (5-7), Southern Miss (6-6)
Spread: Southern Miss (-6.5) | Moneyline: Rice (+188), Southern Miss (-230) | Total: 45.5
There’s not a lot of positivity surrounding the Rice Owls entering this matchup, who just squeaked into a bowl game this season. They’ve lost four of their last five games overall, which is a cause for concern ahead of their matchup against Southern Miss. The history of this bowl game has seen some lopsided affairs, especially over the last five. None of those contests have been decided by fewer than double digits, which makes it noteworthy that just 6.5 points favor Southern Miss. For some background, you can make sense of that number when you consider that the Golden Eagles don’t boast a high-powered offense, but they have done an excellent job of keeping games close.
One of the main focuses for Southern Miss will be stopping the Rice Owls’ ground attack. The same can be said for the Owls, posting a 4-1 record against FBS teams when limiting them to 155 yards or fewer on the ground.
The defense should be the focus, which is the strong point of the Golden Eagles. If they can keep things close, there’s merit in them adding a bowl win to the school’s trophy case.
Rice Owls Insights:
Bradley Rozner (RICE) has averaged 19.8 yards per reception (711 yards/36 catches) this season – tied for second best among FBS Skill Players; Average: 12.0
Luke McCaffrey (RICE) has eight receptionsin the Red Zonethis season – tied for 13th most among FBS Receivers
Bradley Rozner (RICE) has averaged 23.6 yards per reception (401 yards/17 catches) on 1st downthis season – best among FBS Receivers; Average: 13.4
Rice RBs have averaged 12.9 yards per reception (271 yards/21 catches) with 7-10 yards to gosince last season – fourth best among FBS Teams; Average: 8.4
Bradley Rozner (RICE) has averaged 13.4 yards per target (401 yards/30 targets) on 1st downthis season – fifth best among FBS Receivers; Average: 8.6
Southern Miss Golden Eagles Insights:
Southern Miss has 15 interceptionsthis season – tied for fourth most in FBS
Southern Miss has intercepted 15 of 342 attempts (22.8 pass attempts per int.) this season – third best in FBS; Average: 38.3
Southern Miss has averaged 1.36 interceptions per game (15/11) this season – tied for best among Non-Power Five Teams; Average: 0.82
Southern Miss has intercepted 2 of 28 attempts (14.0 pass attempts per int.) in the Red Zonethis season – fourth best among Non-Power Five Teams; Average: 36.6
Southern Miss has intercepted 15 of 342 attempts (22.8 pass attempts per int.) this season – best among Non-Power Five Teams; Average: 37.4
