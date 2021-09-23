Liberty vs. Syracuse Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

One of the top non-Power 5 teams in the country, the Liberty Flames, will take on the Syracuse Orange for a chance to notch a victory against a power conference team on Friday, September 24.

The Flames have been surging under head coach Hugh Freeze, going 13-1 over 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Led by one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the country in Auburn transfer Malik Willis, Liberty is averaging 38 points per game for the second straight season. They return 20 starters to their mightily successful 10-1 team from a season ago, and initial results on the season are very encouraging, featuring three straight victories and an improved defense.

Not only has Liberty been winning on the field, but they’ve also been a breadwinner for bettors. The Flames are 10-0 ATS in their last ten games.

It’s been a different tale for Syracuse, as they’ve won only two of their last 11 games as they continue to freefall under head coach Dino Babers. They’ve been on a hot run for bettors, though, going 4-1 ATS in their last five games.

The Orange sit at 2-1 on the year with two wins against cupcakes and one loss against Rutgers in which they managed only seven points in a 17-7 defeat. Babers hasn’t committed to a starting quarterback in this one, and both Tommy DeVito and Garrett Shrader will likely see playing time. Unless running back Sean Tucker can have another monster game (181 yards against Ohio in Week 1, 132 yards, and four TDs last week against Albany), expect this offense to find difficulty moving the ball.

The Flames have the better defense, better quarterback, better coach, and are in better form. The model has a small recommendation to Syracuse, but you can’t step in front of them while they ride out this hot streak. Flames or pass for this bettor.