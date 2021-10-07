Louisiana State vs. Kentucky Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Kentucky (5-0) will look to keep its undefeated season alive at home against LSU (3-2) on Saturday, October 9.

To say that Kentucky’s win against Florida was a bit flukey from a statistics perspective might be a bit of an understatement. The Wildcats managed only 224 yards of offense while giving up 382 to the Gators. Quarterback Will Levis struggled, completing only 7 of 17 passes for 87 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Still, they managed to pull out the win after 15 Gator penalties, proving to be the better coached team.

It might be considered a letdown spot after that massive win for the program a week ago, and it’s also a potential sandwich spot with a road trip to Georgia on deck. Florida was the first true test for their defense, and they held up relatively well, which bodes well against a one-dimensional LSU offense.

The LSU passing attack led by Max Johnson (1468 yards, 16 TDs) and superstar receiver Kayshon Boutte (435 yards 9 TDs) has been a sole bright spot for a struggling Tigers team. Head coach Ed Orgeron is as good of a bet as any to be fired before the end of the year. After totally revamping the assistant coaches following a 5-5 record in 2020, they have little improvement to show on either side of the ball despite the wealth of talent on the roster.

This is an LSU program without a direction right now. While Kentucky hasn’t looked particularly promising in any of their wins, they have momentum and are building towards something as a program. Despite what the statistics say, a win over a Florida team that took Alabama to the wire is no small feat.

The model sees LSU as an undervalued team right now, and that could certainly be the case, given that everyone seems to be counting them out. That being said, it’s tough to bet on a road team with no clear direction and a coach on the hot seat.