Louisiana State vs UCLA Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/04
Louisiana State vs UCLA CFB Game Information
LSU UCLA
Date: 09/04/2021
Time: 07:00 AM
Louisiana State vs UCLA MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds
MoneyLine (Open): Louisiana State (-179) vs UCLA (147)
MoneyLine (Current): Louisiana State (-139) vs UCLA (116)
Spread (Open): Louisiana State (-4) vs UCLA (4)
Spread (Current): Louisiana State (-2.5) vs UCLA (2.5)
Game Total (Open): 70.5
Game Total (Current): 65
All CFB betting lines, odds and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win CFB Championship
Odds to Win CFB Championship: Louisiana State ()
Odds to Win CFB Championship: UCLA ()
Louisiana State vs UCLA Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Louisiana State (52.5%) vs UCLA (47.5%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: UCLA +113 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LSU -2.5 1 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick
All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
