Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs. Florida International Golden Panthers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Louisiana Tech is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.3 points per game which has been on average 5.7 points over the line for those games.

In 10 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Florida International is 5-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.3 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Louisiana Tech and Florida International average 59.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.3 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Louisiana Tech is 4-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -16.2 points per game which has been on average 5.5 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 10 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Florida International is 7-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -11.9 points per game which has been on average 8.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Louisiana Tech and Florida International average 2.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.