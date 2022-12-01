LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, LSU is 6-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 54.4 points per game which has been on average 2.7 points under the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 5-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.1 points per game which has been on average 3.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, LSU and Georgia average 51.2 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.7 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, LSU is 4-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.0 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, Georgia is 11-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -21.9 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, LSU and Georgia average -8.0 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 25.5 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.