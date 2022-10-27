LSU vs. Alabama: Series History, All-Time Records, Wins

The Alabama-LSU game is one of the most anticipated games of the SEC season for various reasons. Both programs have been in the running for national titles recently, and the SEC West usually goes to the winner of this game. Also, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has led both programs to national titles. After winning the BCS National Championship with the Tigers, he bolted for the Miami Dolphins before returning to the SEC as the Tide’s new head coach.

Alabama vs. LSU Series History

Alabama has dominated this series historically with a 55-26-5 record. It’s a matchup that goes back to 1895, and outside of a few runs of LSU wins, this has been all Alabama. From 2000-2011 nine of LSU’s 26 all-time wins occurred. Alabama then dominated the sport, which included LSU. The only loss by Alabama to LSU since that 9-6 Tiger win in 2011 was in 2019, when the Tigers won the national championship.

LSU’s 829 wins are 12th all-time, while Alabama sits second in that category. In the other three categories, LSU is in the top 32 but is not in the same conversation historically as Alabama, which ranks in the top seven for each.

Alabama vs. LSU All-Time Records

Category Alabama LSU All-Time Wins 949 829 All-Time Win Pct. .732 .653 Conference Titles 33 16 National Titles 18 4

The Crimson Tide are back in the driver’s seat for the SEC West crown after a 30-6 win over 24th-ranked Mississippi State last week. As they enter their bye week, they are on the outside looking in for the College Football Playoff, but it’s still early. A trip to Death Valley looms after the week off.

LSU took down No. 7 Ole Miss 45-20 and brought the Rebels back to the pack in the SEC west. With the win, the Tigers became bowl eligible as well. Like Alabama, the Tigers are on a bye week before they host the Crimson Tide in a game that will help decide the SEC West.

The two teams are set to square off again on November 5 in Tiger Stadium. The Crimson Tide has won the last two meetings and should be picked to win again this season.