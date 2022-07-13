Manchester City Owns Top Odds to Win Premier League

With Premier League action less than a month away from kicking off, Manchester City is currently the odds-on favorite to win the league this season.

August 5 will see the opening matchup of the calendar season, with Crystal Palace taking on Arsenal. The favorites, Manchester City, will begin their league schedule on August 7 against West Ham United F.C.

Pep Guardiola and his squad currently own the best odds to capture the Premier League this season, with odds of -160. There’s a lot to like about Man City, who’ve won two straight league titles and four of the past five, which should give bettors some confidence in what this team offers.

Not only has Guardiola’s squad been highly consistent, but they also added some star power to their team in the offseason. Erling Haaland was acquired in a deal from Borussia Dortmund, and the 21-year-old is one of the best strikers on the planet, giving this team another offensive weapon up front. Haaland has scored 23 career goals in Champions League while adding 61 during his Bundesliga tenure. Those numbers will play fine in the Premier League and help justify why this club is the current favorite.

Even with Man City being sizable league favorites, they haven’t gotten a lot of attention in the futures market from the public. Man City owns just 5.2% of tickets and 3.2% of the handle. There isn’t a ton of value in their current price, but you’re likely just banking on the consistency that they’ve provided over the last half-decade.

Besides Man City, the only team with odds currently above +1000 to win the league is Liverpool, who sits with odds at +225. Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are the biggest threat to dethroning Man City. These clubs were neck and neck last season, with Man City coming out on top by just one point, while Liverpool was also the last team to win the league that wasn’t Manchester City in 2019-20. There are question marks about whether or not Darwin Nunez will work out in Liverpool, but they placed a sizeable gamble on his presence after they signed him from Benfica for a club-record fee of £85 million. If that transfer does work out, things could favor Liverpool this year, meaning you have to like their value at +225.

Rounding out the top five in current odds are three clubs below +1000. The list is headlined by Tottenham, who own the third-highest odds at +1400, followed by Chelsea at +1600, and Manchester United at +2800.

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. has garnered a lot of attention from the public, with 32.8% of tickets heading in their direction, while also more than 50% of the money. There’s a lot of positivity surrounding this club, and there’s definite value in their current price of +1400.

Two other clubs currently boast more than 10% of tickets, with Arsenal sitting at 16.1% and Chelsea at 10.9%.

Besides Tottenham owning more than 50% of the handle at 51.6%, Arsenal and Liverpool both hold 11.4%.

The biggest liabilities for the book to win the Premier League are Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Below you can find the top five teams with the highest odds to win the Premier League on the BetMGM Sportsbook.