Maryland vs Purdue Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Over/Under & Betting Insights for College Basketball Game

Maryland vs Purdue Basketball Game Info

Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Date: Friday, Dec. 25, 2020

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mackey Arena – West Lafayette, IN

Coverage: FS1

Maryland vs Purdue Spread & Odds

Moneyline: UMD: (+190) | PUR: (-230)

Spread: UMD: +5.5 (-118) | PUR: -5.5 (-104)

Total: 135.5 – Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: UMD: (28%) | PUR: (72%)

Odds to Win NCAAM National Championship: UMD: (+7500) | PUR: (+6500)

Maryland vs Purdue Prediction & Pick

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI).

Maryland: 35.5%

Purdue: 64.5%

Maryland vs Purdue Head-to-Head Results & Betting Trends

– Maryland defeated Purdue, 57-50, at home in the last head-to-head meeting between these teams on Jan. 18, 2020.

– Purdue is 3-2 in its last five head-to-head meetings with Maryland.

– Purdue is 5-4 in the nine all-time, head-to-head meetings with Maryland.

– Maryland defeated La Salle, 84-71, in its most recent game on Dec. 22, 2020.

– Purdue lost to Iowa, 70-55, in its most recent game on Dec. 22, 2020.

