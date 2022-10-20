BETTING NCAA NCAAF
01:23 PM, October 20, 2022

Memphis Tigers vs. Tulane Green Wave Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Memphis Tigers (4-3) @ #25 Tulane Green Wave (6-1)

Date: Oct. 22 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN2

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Memphis Tigers  Open +6.5   -110   O 55.5   -112   +205  
 Current +7.5   -122   56.5   -105   +225  
Tulane Green Wave  Open -6.5   -110   U 55.5   -108   -255  
 Current -7.5   +100   56.5   -115   -280  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Memphis is 7-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 57.5 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points under the line for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 5-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.2 points per game which has been on average 4.4 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Memphis and Tulane average 55.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 12 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Memphis is 3-9-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -6.5 points per game which has been on average 6.4 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 14 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Tulane is 4-10-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 13.9 points per game which has been on average 8.4 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Memphis and Tulane average 10.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 3.2 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.