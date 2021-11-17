Memphis vs. Houston Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Memphis (26.4%) vs. Houston (73.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Houston -9.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Memphis Tigers (5-5) hit the road to take on the surging Houston Cougars (9-1) in AAC play on Thursday, November 19.

Houston is primed for a spot in the AAC conference title game, having already secured a bid after last week’s 37-8 dismantling of Temple. The Cougars have been a balanced team all year, averaging 38.9 points per game offensively (10th nationally) while limiting teams to only 292.4 yards per game on 4.8 yards per play defensively.

It’s not too difficult if you’re inclined to poke holes in their resume — the schedule has been extremely forgiving. ESPN’s FPI ranks the Cougars’ strength of schedule 125th in the country. They did face one tough opponent, SMU, in a close game that appeared headed for OT before star return man Marcus Jones returned a kickoff for a touchdown with just 17 seconds remaining. With UCONN on deck next week, this matchup against Memphis will be their last test before the conference title game.

Memphis will offer a test. Despite sitting at only 5-5, the Tigers have outgained their opponents by over 40 yards per game. They’re averaging 6.4 yards per play offensively and 5.3 defensively — a gap of more than a yard. Quarterback Seth Henigan (2,778 yards, 21 TDs, 9.1 YPA) and star receiver Calvin Austin III (1,026 yards, 8 TDs) will stress this defense. Within their past three games, the Cougars allowed 37 points to SMU and 42 points to South Florida, so the kinks in the armor have already shown as of late.

It’s fair to question how motivated Houston will be to cover the spread in this spot. They’ve already secured a bid in the AAC title game and will be looking to simply enter that game healthy.

Pick: Memphis +8.5