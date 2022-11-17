Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Clemson Tigers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (FL) is 3-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.9 points per game which has been on average 4.7 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 7-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.1 points per game which has been on average 2.9 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (FL) and Clemson average 50.5 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (FL) is 5-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 11.6 points per game which has been on average 8.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 9-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.4 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (FL) and Clemson average 1.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 17.1 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.