11:24 AM, October 14, 2022

Miami (FL) Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (2-3) @ Virginia Tech Hokies (2-4)

Date: Oct. 15 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET | TV: RSN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Miami (FL) Hurricanes  Open -5.5   -110   O 47.5   -105   -310  
 Current -6.5   -114   47.5   -110   -265  
Virginia Tech Hokies  Open +5.5   -110   U 47.5   -115   +245  
 Current +6.5   -106   47.5   -110   +215  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 8 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (FL) is 3-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.4 points per game which has been on average 0.4 points under the line for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Virginia Tech is 5-11-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.1 points per game which has been on average 5.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech average 55.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 8 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (FL) is 5-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 9.9 points per game which has been on average 7 points better than the spread for those games.

In 16 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Virginia Tech is 10-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 1.0 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Miami (FL) and Virginia Tech average -4.4 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.