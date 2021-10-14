Miami (FL) vs. North Carolina Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Miami (FL) (30.1%) vs. North Carolina (69.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Miami (Fla.) +7 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Miami Hurricanes (2-3) travel to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-3) in a matchup between two underperforming teams in ACC action on Saturday, October 16.

Miami is in a tailspin. The Hurricanes sit at only 1-4 ATS on the season and lost star quarterback D’Eriq King for the season due to injury yet again. Backup signal-caller Jake Garcia is also out due to injury, leaving Tyler Van Dyke as the starter.

UNC hasn’t lived up to the lofty expectations set in the offseason, already accumulating three losses in ACC play. The Tar Heels remain dangerous offensively, averaging 7.0 yards per play on the season. Star quarterback Sam Howell still needs to improve his consistency and decision-making, but he’s averaging 9.2 yards per attempt en route to 1,697 yards and 16 touchdowns. Receiver Josh Downs is third in the country with 741 receiving yards.

A matchup at home against a struggling Miami team may be just what the doctor ordered. The Hurricanes grade out as the fourth-worst tackling team in the country, so Downs and company should be able to break loose for a handful of big plays.

Miami is coming off a bye week, but that may not be as much of an advantage as initially thought. The Hurricanes are only 1-4 ATS in their past five games following a bye. This is a coaching staff in a world of trouble, and the hot seat is only growing warmer.

We’re backing North Carolina here against a Miami program with few positives to points to. Given Miami’s tackling deficiencies paired with UNC’s explosiveness, a play on the over is also worth a look.

Pick: North Carolina -7.5