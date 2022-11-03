BETTING NCAA NCAAF
04:24 PM, November 3, 2022

Michigan State Spartans vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Michigan State Spartans (3-5) @ #14 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Date: Nov. 05 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: BTN

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Michigan State Spartans  Open +8.5   -110   O 44.5   -110   +530  
 Current +17.5   -120   40.5   -110   +590  
Illinois Fighting Illini  Open -8.5   -110   U 44.5   -110   -780  
 Current -17.5   -102   40.5   -110   -900  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan State is 5-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.4 points per game which has been on average 0 points under the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Illinois is 4-9-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 41.3 points per game which has been on average 8 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Michigan State and Illinois average 47.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 11 road games over the last 2 seasons, Michigan State is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -9.4 points per game which has been on average 2.6 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Illinois is 6-6-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 2.8 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Michigan State and Illinois average 6.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.9 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.