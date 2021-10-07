Michigan vs. Nebraska Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Don’t look now, but the Michigan Wolverines (5-0) are having a great start to the 2021 season under coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ll look to keep their perfect record intact as they hit the road to do battle with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3) on Saturday, October 9.

Both teams have been cash cows for bettors, as Michigan is 4-1 ATS while Nebraska is 5-1 ATS.

After a dreadful loss to Illinois in the opener, Scott Frost’s Nebraska squad has covered in five straight. The Cornhuskers will need to rely on a strong rushing defense allowing only 3.7 yards per rush on the season to pull off the upset.

Michigan doesn’t mince words or try to trick you offensively — they want to run the ball as much as possible. The Wolverines are averaging only 19 pass attempts per game, second-last in the country among non-option offenses. Running backs Blake Corum (521 yards, 7 TDs) and Hassan Haskins (369 yards, 6 TDs) have formed a formidable duo. Nebraska’s rushing defense has held firm against most of their schedule but did allow 194 yards and two scores on the ground against Oklahoma in their stiffest test to date.

The Wolverines have one of the country’s best defenses, allowing only 12.8 points per game. Most recently, they held Wisconsin to only 210 yards of total offense. This one has all the makings of a hard-fought, low-scoring Big Ten showdown, so limiting mistakes will be crucial for both teams.

While some factors seem to support Nebraska staying competitive in this game, it must be noted that its won only two of its past 20 games when playing as the underdog.

It seems to be a better scheduling spot for Nebraska. Michigan will be playing in its second straight road game and is coming off a physical matchup against Wisconsin. Nebraska will be at home for the second straight week and exerted minimal effort in a 56-7 thrashing of Northwestern a week ago.

The model likes Nebraska, and there’s logic to support the play.

Pick: Nebraska +3.5