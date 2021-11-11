Michigan vs. Penn State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Michigan (51%) vs. Penn State (49%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Penn St. +107 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Penn St. +0.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Michigan Wolverines (8-1) head to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3) in a Big Ten showdown on Saturday, November 13.

Michigan has been solid on both sides of the ball, racking up 6.4 yards per play offensively and 4.8 on the defensive end. The offense gets a stiff test here against a solid Nittany Lions defense allowing only 16.7 points per game. That being said, the Wolverines scored 38 against Wisconsin and 29 against Nebraska, so they’ve proved capable against tough matchups.

Many assumed Penn State’s season was torpedoing out of control after three straight losses in mid-October. The recent results have been encouraging, though — a close loss to Ohio State followed by a 31-14 win over Maryland. This team can play anyone close, as the defense is holding opposing offenses to only 350 yards per game and 4.7 yards per play.

The offense looked improved under offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich but has fallen down to earth over the past month. The hope is that quarterback Sean Clifford’s return to health will coincide with a return to early-season form. Penn State hasn’t been able to get its ground game going (3.2 yards per carry), and that’ll likely be the case again here against a Michigan front seven holding teams to 3.7 yards per carry. The onus may be on Clifford to move the ball.

Overall, this is a very close matchup between two teams that are stronger defensively than offensively. We expect a tight game, so we’ll resort to taking the home team as the slight favorite. Michigan likes to get out to an early lead and then milk the clock, but that’s no guarantee against a stingy Nittany Lions defense. Plus, what has Jim Harbaugh done against ranked teams in his Michigan tenure to inspire confidence in this spot?

Pick: Penn State ML -110