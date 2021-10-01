Michigan vs. Wisconsin Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In a great Big Ten matchup, the Michigan Wolverines (4-0) will travel to Camp Randall to take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-2) on Saturday, October 2.

Jim Harbaugh’s hot seat be damned — the Wolverines are off to a red hot start in 2021, going 4-0 straight up and 3-1 ATS. Sure, the toughest team they’ve faced has been either Washington or Rutgers, but they’ve taken care of business and are outgaining teams 7.3 to 4.6 yards per play. They’ve re-established their identity as a team that plays physically and looks to establish the run averaging a whopping 290 rushing yards per game, led by breakout running back Blake Corum (475 yards, 7 TDs on the ground).

Wisconsin sits at only 1-2 on the season, but their two losses have come to Penn State and Notre Dame, two good football teams. This is a tough scheduling spot for Wisconsin, as they’re coming off an emotional loss to Notre Dame in which they were tied going into the fourth quarter but suffered an epic collapse in which they were outscored 31-3 in the final frame.

The book on Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz seems to be that he won’t win you many games when he’s forced the throw to get his team back in the game. Michigan must find the lead at some point to force Wisconsin to throw the ball with Mertz. Something does appear to be off with this Badger offense as a whole, as the running game only supplied 74 yards on 28 carries against a Notre Dame defense that was beat repeatedly on the ground in their first few matchups.

Wisconsin hasn’t shown any proof this year that they’re a better team than Michigan, and yet we’re getting points with the Wolverines.

That being said, Wisconsin does have the home-field advantage between two closely matched-up teams.