Mississippi State vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Mississippi State (37.4%) vs. Arkansas (62.6%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Mississippi St. +175 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Arkansas -5.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Mississippi State (5-3) heads to Fayetteville for an SEC showdown with the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Saturday, November 6.

What happened to the Razorbacks’ hot start to the season? After a 4-0 opening, Arkansas found itself ranked in the top-10 before suffering three straight losses at the hands of Georgia, Ole Miss, and Auburn. Last week’s blowout of Arkansas-Pine Bluff taught us nothing, so it’s fair to ask: where do we currently stand with the Razorbacks?

They’re probably somewhere between the hot start and the recent freefall. They’re a decent team that will be competitive in the middle-pack of the SEC and can take care of business against the lower tier. That being said, Mississippi State also finds itself in the middle of the SEC ranks, so we should expect a close matchup.

Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense has found more stability in year two of the experiment after an up-and-down (but mostly down) 2020 season. Quarterback Will Rogers looks much more comfortable in his second year leading this attack, completing 75% of his passes for 2,890 yards (third in the country) and 19 touchdowns. In last year’s matchup, Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom found a way to limit the Air Raid en route to a 21-14 victory.

Arkansas may have to move the ball through the air in order to find the win. The Razorbacks’ offense primarily goes through the rushing attack (249.6 yards per game on the ground), but the Bulldogs are allowing only 89.6 rushing yards per game. We saw last week what happens when a rushing-oriented offense expects to operate as normal against Mississippi State only to be sorrily mistaken, as a dangerous Kentucky rushing attack was held to 66 yards on 20 carries in an easy Bulldogs win.

The spread feels about right in this one, so no recommendation on either side.