Missouri vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Missouri (18%) vs. Arkansas (82%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Arkansas -14.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Missouri Tigers (6-5) head one state over to face the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) in the 13th iteration of the Battle Line Rivalry.

Calling Arkansas a 7-4 football team may be accurate on the surface, but hides the truth behind this football team. The Razorbacks have faced the toughest schedule in the country, according to ESPN’s FPI. Four losses have come at the hands of Georgia, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn. The improvement has been vast under Sam Pittman, as the Hogs finished just 3-7 a year ago.

Missouri is going bowling after last week’s 24-23 win over Florida. It was just the Tigers’ third win over a Power 5 team, with the other two coming over lowly Vanderbilt and South Carolina. A moribund defense held Mizzou back early in the season, but there have been noticeable improvements lately. The Tigers have held each of their past three non-Georgia opponents below 400 total yards. Once a national joke, the rushing defense held South Carolina to 1.6 yards per carry and Florida to 2.4.

Mizzou will hope that the rushing defense holds steady against an Arkansas team averaging 223.2 rushing yards per game. While Arkansas is the deserved favorite in this contest, it’s difficult to trust them to cover a two-touchdown spread in a rivalry game. By our count, this is the first time since 2016 that the Hogs have been favored by two touchdowns in an SEC game. This is unfamiliar waters for the Hogs as big favorites, and a rivalry is still a rivalry, even if it’s a new one.

Arkansas’s defense has struggled when facing superior athletes out wide. They won’t need to worry about that in this contest and should be able to focus on Mizzoui’s one offensive weapon: running back Tyler Badie (1,728 scrimmage yards, 17 TDs). As long as Mizzou’s rushing defense holds true to recent form, the under seems to hold some value.

Pick: Under 62.5