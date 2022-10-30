MLS Conference Finals Preview and Best Bets

The MLS Cup Playoffs are down to the final four – but the competition is at an all-time high. For

the first time in over a decade, all four teams in the tournament finished within the top five

of the regular season standings. The true best representatives from each conference are set to

battle for a chance to make it to the 27th edition of the MLS Cup Final.

Philadelphia Union (-115) vs. New York City FC (+280)

The Eastern Conference Finals see defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC travel to

Philadelphia to take on first-placed Union. It is a rematch of the controversial Conference

Finals from 2021, in which New York won 2-1 thanks to Union missing half of their starting

lineup due to COVID-19 protocols. New York would go on to win the 26th MLS Cup – the first

championship in their history.

This season, it’s been all about the Union. Philadelphia won both contests against NYCFC, 2-1 at

home and 2-0 on the road. They created more chances throughout both games and clearly

looked like the better team. Furthermore, Philadelphia dominated the rest of the league. They

had the best goal differential of the entire MLS with 46, scoring the most goals in the

league (72) and allowing the least against (26). Daniel Gazdag led the team in scoring with 22

goals scored in the regular season.

NYCFC finished this season in third place, despite starting slow. The team put together back-to-back three-goal performances this playoffs to reach the conference finals. New York will be

without top goalscorer Valentin Castellanos, who had 13 goals in the regular season.

Best Bet: Philadelphia Union ML (-115)

My best bet is simple for this one – take Philadelphia to win. They looked dominating all season

and easily won both matchups against New York. This team is on a mission to make up for

last year’s heartbreak, and I expect them to reach what would be the club’s first-ever MLS Cup

Final.

Other Bets to Consider: Under 2.5 Goals (-110), Both teams to score: No (+104)

Los Angeles FC (-250) vs. Austin FC (+500)

The Western Conference Finals see two teams also vying for their first-ever finals appearance.

Supporters Shield Winners Los Angeles FC will host second-placed Austin FC in a

match that promises many goals.

LAFC has been one of the most dominating teams in the league this season. They recorded the

most wins in the league with 21 and boast the best attack on paper – with the likes

of Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, and Denis Bouanga. Let’s not forget about their experienced

veterans, Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale. This team was built to win. Arango led the team in

scoring, with 16 goals in the regular season.

Austin FC, on the other hand, is on a Cinderella run. In just their second season ever, they

reached the playoffs by placing second in the Western Conference and have impressed on their

way to the conference finals. Austin played LAFC twice during the regular season and won both

matchups – 4-1 at home and 2-1 in LA. Austin FC’s top goalscorer Sebastian Driussi scored or

assisted in both of those wins and has been outstanding of late, scoring in three straight

games.

Best Bet: Austin FC to Qualify (+360)

I’m backing the Cinderella story to continue and taking Austin FC to qualify for the Final.

Winning both matches against LA in convincing fashion should give them better odds than +320,

but they are being disrespected. I expect Austin’s fast-flowing offense to take LA by surprise, and

their advantage in the goalkeeping department will prove crucial in this match’s later stages.

Other Bets to Consider: Over 3.5 Goals (+116), – Sebastian Driussi Anytime Goalscorer (+290)

