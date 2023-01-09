National Championship: Georgia vs. TCU Player Props to Target

There’s a lot of value on the board for tonight’s College Football National Championship and, of course, bets to target from TCU and Georgia.

Offensive weapons are prevalent all over tonight, with the game currently having a total residing at 63.5.

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

CFB Player Specials

Max Duggan to have 25+ Rushing Yards in Each Half (+650)

One of the reasons that TCU finds itself in this position is because of the dual-threat capability of Max Duggan. His ability to rush the football can’t be understated. Stopping Duggan on the ground will be a big focal point of the Georgia defense, but the TCU signal-caller has rushed for 50+ yards in three of his last games. In addition, the Bulldogs allowed 34 yards on the ground to Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud last week. Duggan is much more assertive in this category, so there’s definite value in him recording 25+ rushing yards in each half at +650.

Stetson Bennett to have 1+ Passing TDs in each half (-115)

One of my favorite bets for the National Championship is for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett to record 1+ passing touchdown in each half. You’re not getting plus-money odds for this wager, and rightfully so, but it’s going to be challenging to fade this number at -115 with what this Georgia offense is capable of through the air.

Max Duggan to have 1+ Passing TDs in each half (+165)

The same bet is also applicable for TCU quarterback Max Duggan, but you can find these odds sitting at +165 instead. Duggan will have to use his legs a lot if TCU hopes to keep up with Georgia, but he’s still dangerous through the air and is coming off a season where he threw 32 passing touchdowns. With the game-changing offensive weapons the Horned Frogs have, there’s reason to sprinkle some money on this prop.

Either Max Duggan or Stetson Bennett to Score the First TD (+650)

Bennett and Duggan have the capability to scamper into the end zone for a touchdown, as we’ve seen play out all season. There’s a reason these odds sit at +650 for either quarterback to record the first touchdown on the ground, but there’s value in this number when you consider that it’s in both of their arsenals.

Stetson Bennett Passing Yards 275.5 (O-114, U-114)

Stetson Bennett threw for 3,823 yards this season, and over the Bulldogs’ last five games, he eclipsed 276 yards in two of them. That might not inspire confidence with his passing yards prop set at 275.5. However, if you look at his three stat lines when participating in the College Football Playoff, he’s thrown for 300+ in two of those games. As a result, there’s value in backing Bennett to continue that trend, so side with the over 275.5 at -114.

Kenny McIntosh Rushing Yards 63.5 (O-114, U-114)

The Bulldogs can run the football with a stout offensive line, and Kenny McIntosh should see the most work out of the backfield. Over his last five games, McIntosh has rushed for 70 or more yards in three, and with the line set at 63.5 for the National Championship, there’s value in siding with the over at -114.

Quentin Johnston Receiving Yards 84.5 (O-114, U-114)

The Bulldogs’ defense is susceptible through the air facing a receiver of Quentin Johnston’s caliber. Alabama and Ohio State did an excellent job of demonstrating that over the last year, and Johnston’s cut from the same cloth. Even if the Horned Frogs don’t win this game, Johnston should play a significant role in TCU’s offense and can go over his receiving prop of 84.5.

Brock Bowers Receiving Yards 62.5 (O-114, U-114)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been known to make his presence felt in the receiving game and did so last weekend against Ohio State, recording 64 yards through the air. The Bulldogs have plenty of talented weapons on offense, but Bowers is a security blanket for Bennett, so he should be targeted early and often in this matchup. As a result, there’s value in looking towards this big target to surpass 62.5 receiving yards.