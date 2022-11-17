Navy Midshipmen vs. UCF Knights Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Navy is 3-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 41.4 points per game which has been on average 4.8 points under the line for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 5-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 51.8 points per game which has been on average 9.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Navy and UCF average 46.6 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.4 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 10 road games over the last 2 seasons, Navy is 7-3-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -5.8 points per game which has been on average 6.1 points better than the spread for those games.

In 15 home games over the last 2 seasons, UCF is 7-8-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 18.5 points per game which has been on average 2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Navy and UCF average 12.1 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 4.4 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.