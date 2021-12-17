NCAA Football Betting Guide – Bowl Season Opening Weekend

Time to soak in the last offerings of the college football season. Bowl season officially kicks off on Friday with near-daily offerings until the start of 2022. That means we’re back with our NCAA Football Betting Guide breaking down a few of our favorite plays over the coming days.

These are the wagers we’re looking at courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook!

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Mountaineers -142|Hilltoppers +116

Spread: Mountaineers -3 (-110)|Hilltoppers +3 (-110)

Total: 66.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers News, Analysis, and Pick

If there’s one thing that bettors should expect in the Boca Raton Bowl, it’s that defense seems optional. The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers relied on their offenses to guide them to their respective conference championship games, and we’re expecting them to lean into that in one of the first bowl games of the season. The Hilltoppers operated the second-best total offense in the nation, putting up the most passing yards per game this season and averaging 528.4 total yards per game. The Mountaineers were further down the yards leaderboard, ranking 45th in the nation, but they have a balanced attack that makes them a threat against most defenses, let alone one of the worst in the college football ranks. The first team to 45 wins this one, and we’re taking the lofty over.

The Bets: Over 66.5 -110

UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blazers +205|Cougars -260

Spread: Blazers +6.5 (-110)|Cougars -6.5 (-110)

Total: 55 Over -110|Under -110

UAB Blazers vs. BYU Cougars News, Analysis, and Pick

The UAB Blazers get a marquee matchup against a top-ranked team in the Independence Bowl, but the Blazers might be out of their depth in Saturday’s matchup against the BYU Cougars. The typically defensively staunch Cougars were an offense-first team this season, ranking 17th in total offense with a two-headed attack featuring quarterback Jaren Hall and running back Tyler Allgeier. The Blazers 8-4 record and underlying metrics look impressive, but when you consider that only two of their victories came against teams with winning records, some of the shine starts to wear off. UAB’s defense is good enough to limit the Cougars’ offense, but their offense isn’t good enough to keep up. We like the Cougars to cover.

The Bets: Cougars -6.5

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UTSA Roadrunners, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Aztecs +102|Roadrunners -124

Spread: Aztecs +1.5 (-108)|Roadrunners -1.5 (-112)

Total: 49 Over -110|Under -110

San Diego Aztecs vs. UTSA Roadrunners News, Analysis, and Pick

For our last preview, we’re looking ahead to Tuesday’s Frisco Bowl, a matchup that will probably feel like a home game for the UTSA Roadrunners. This season, San Diego State smothered their opponents with defense, doing enough offensively to finish the season with an 11-2 record. That’s similar to what we saw from the Roadrunners this season, with UTSA operating a more prolific offense. The Roadrunners had the 26th-ranked total offense, garnering 254.3 yards through the air and 188.6 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Frank Harris throws for 223.5 yards per game and has a sterling touchdown to interception ratio at 25-5. Fresno State and Utah State provided the blueprint for getting past the Aztecs, and Harris will have to have a big game to move the Roadrunners down the field. This line could be on the move, and we’re hopping on UTSA at -1.5.

The Bets: Roadrunners -1.5 -112

All CFB game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid