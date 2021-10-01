NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 5

The gap between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs is shrinking in the top 25 rankings. Georgia picked up four first-place votes in the recent poll to chip away at Bama’s lead. More importantly, the Bulldogs have tied the Crimson Tide atop the National Championship futures board, implying that the betting market sees them identical. Bama and Georgia highlight the top nine ranked teams, all undefeated through the early part of the season. At least two of those teams will leave Week 5 with a loss. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9) and Cincinnati Bearcats (7) square off in South Bend, while the Bulldogs (2) host the surprising 4-0 Arkansas Razorbacks (8). Those matchups could change the dynamic of the top 10 as we head into the thick of the college football season.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Week 5!

Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Terrapins +138|Hawkeyes -170

Spread: Terrapins +3.5 (-124)|Hawkeyes -3.5 (+102)

Total: 47.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the National Championship: Terrapins +30000|Hawkeyes +4000

Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes News, Analysis, and Pick

Another matchup of undefeated teams will highlight the Friday night slate of games. The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to College Park for a date with the Maryland Terrapins. This game is on the wrong side of a key number, leaving an edge in backing the home side.

It’s strength against strength in this one. Maryland enters the contest as +3.5 underdogs despite operating one of the best offenses in the Big Ten. On the other side of the ball, the Hawkeyes have been allowing the fewest points per game in the conference and third-fewest yards. Their offense has been less effective and is at risk of regression. Iowa ranks eighth in conference scoring while accumulating the least amount of yards. The Hawkeyes may limit the Terrapins early, but the longer Maryland hangs onto the ball, the more they wear out Iowa’s defense.

The difference on Friday night will be home-field advantage, and we’re taking the Terrapins on the other side of a critical number.

The Bets: Terrapins +3.5 -124

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Boilermakers -138|Golden Gophers +112

Spread: Boilermakers -2.5 (-108)|Golden Gophers +2.5 (-112)

Total: 47.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Boilermakers +100000|Golden Gophers +50000

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers News, Analysis, and Pick

The dynamic of the Minnesota Golden Gophers’ offense changed after Mohamed Ibrahim was ruled out for the rest of the season with a lower leg injury. Since then, the Gophers have struggled to put up yards, falling below 288 total yards in two of their three games. Minnesota will have to rely on their defense to limit an efficient Purdue Boilermakers’ offense to stay competitive on Saturday morning.

Purdue’s offense relies heavily on the pass, which the Gophers have been effective at limiting all season. The Gophers’ opponents are averaging 195.8 passing yards per game this season, holding three of their four opponents below their season average. Included in that is their season-opening loss to Ohio State’s tenth-ranked passing attack, which they limited to their second-worst passing performance of the season.

The Boilermakers’ defense can key in on stopping the run against the Gophers’ underwhelming passing attack. Purdue has stayed under in four straight to start the season, while the Gophers have stayed under in their past two. We’re taking the under the Boilermakers to cover a short number.

The Bets: Boilermakers -2.5 -108, Under 47.5 -112

Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -850|Eagles +540

Spread: Tigers -14.5 (-110)|Eagles +14.5 (-112)

Total: 45.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Tigers +8000|Eagles +50000

Clemson Tigers vs. Boston College Eagles News, Analysis, and Pick

The Boston College Eagles can count themselves among the handful of FBS teams remaining undefeated to start the season. Their record and inflated metrics, along with the Clemson Tigers’ lousy start, have resulted in an attainable -14.5 spread for the home side.

The Eagles’ four wins have come against teams with a cumulative 5-11 record. Despite their easy start to the year, the Eagles have only mustered 200.5 passing yards per game. Boston College’s running game has been impressive, averaging the 19th-most rushing yards per game this season, but they have yet to face a formidable defense. Of their three FBS opponents, no team ranks higher than 96th in rush yards allowed per game. Clemson is 1-3 against the spread this season, but it’s not from a lack of defensive effort. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked scoring defense and will be up to the challenge against BC.

This is a good bounce-back spot for the Tigers, while the Eagles will be in tough with their first real test of the season. If Clemson can’t get their offense going against the Eagles at home, then Clemson will bid adieu to their ranked spot. We’re laying the points with the Tigers.

The Bets: Tigers -14.5 -110