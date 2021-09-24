NCAA Football Week 4 Betting Guide

NCAA Football Betting Guide for Week 4

We’ve got another exciting weekend of college football locked and loaded and some key matchups to look forward to. Two top-25 matchups will be appointment viewing. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the early kickoff, and Texas A&M travels to Arkansas for a crucial SEC West meeting. The Aggies versus Razorbacks is one of four SEC games with a spread of 4.5 or lower, implying that there will be some close games expected this weekend.

We’ve highlighted our favorite wagers from FanDuel Sportsbook in this week’s edition of the NCAA Football Betting Guide!

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Badgers -250|Fighting Irish +198

Spread: Badgers -5.5 (-112)|Fighting Irish +5.5 (-108)

Total: 45.5 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the National Championship: Badgers +15000|Fighting Irish +10000

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish News, Analysis, and Pick

The aforementioned Badgers versus Fighting Irish game highlights the early kickoff games, and it will be a challenging game to top. 12th-ranked Wisconsin and #18th-ranked Notre Dame travel to Chicago for a neutral site game at Soldier Field. This line has waffled between 6.5 and 5.5, but we still see value in taking the underdog Fighting Irish.

Wisconsin comes into this one off a bye week and will have to match Notre Dame’s intensity. The Fighting Irish’s season has been more eventful than expected, needing overtime in their Week 1 victory, hanging on for a nail-biting victory in Week 2, and finally hitting their stride in Week 3. We’ve seen Notre Dame get better in each game since the start of the season, and that could be trouble for Wisconsin, who hasn’t played a competitive game in three weeks.

The Fighting Irish were ineffective at stopping the run in Weeks 1 and 2 against teams that aren’t typically effective at running the ball. Conversely, Wiscy allowed 7.5 yards per pass attempt against Penn State. Each team’s offensive strength is the other team’s defensive inefficiency, which should facilitate a high-scoring game. If you can get Notre Dame on the other side of the key 6.5, take it, but we’re confident taking a position on the Fighting Irish and the over at their current numbers.

The Bets: Fighting Irish +5.5 (-108), Over 45.5 (-106)

Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinal +164|UCLA -205

Spread: Cardinal +4.5 (-112)|UCLA -4.5 (-108)

Total: 58.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the National Championship: Cardinal +100000|Bruins +20000

Stanford Cardinal vs. UCLA Bruins News, Analysis, and Pick

The Stanford Cardinal and UCLA Bruins enter Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup with identical 2-1 records, but neither team has been impressive in how they got there.

The Bruins and Cardinal are hemorrhaging yards against this season. UCLA is allowing 405.7 yards per game, and Stanford is close behind at 383.3. UCLA’s biggest weakness has been defending the pass, as they are giving up 342.7 passing yards per game, which plays into Stanford’s strength. The Cardinal have been ineffective at stopping the run, allowing 210.7 rushing yards per game, ranking last in the Pac-12. That will enable UCLA and their 40th-ranked rushing attack to run rampant on the Cardinal.

Yards and points will be plentiful in this one, and we’re playing the over.

The Bets: Over 58.5 -110

Baylor Bears vs. Iowa State Cyclones, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +240|Cyclones -310

Spread: Bears +7.5 (-118)|Cyclones -7.5 (-105)

Total: 47.5 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the National Championship: Bears +50000|Cyclones +7000

Baylor Bears vs. Iowa State Cyclones News, Analysis, and Pick

The Baylor Bears are top of the Big 12 heap, yet they enter their contest against the Iowa State Cyclones as +7.5 underdogs. Early money has bought the Bears line up to +7.5 -118, but our analysis supports the Cyclones.

Iowa State enters Saturday’s contest with the best defense in the Big 12. Opponents are averaging just 49.3 rushing yards and 143.3 passing yards per game against the Cyclones this season. The Bears have been efficient offensively, averaging 561.0 yards per game; however, those yards have come against three teams with a combined 2-7 record, including FCS Texas Southern. Baylor has been good, but they are heading into their conference schedule and will start to come back down to earth.

The Cyclones are better on both sides of the ball, particularly defensively. We’re expecting them to limit the Bears and cover the 7.5 spread.

The Bets: Cyclones -7.5 -105