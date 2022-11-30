Hope springs eternal when it comes to betting totals, particularly for NCAA football. Until a game goes over, there’s always a chance that scoring goes precisely how it’s needed for a wager to cash out. That glimmer of optimism keeps bettors coming back for more.

As part of our ongoing coverage of college football betting lines, we’re keeping track of the lowest totals on the betting board from BetMGM.

NCAAF Odds Week 14: Smallest Over/Under College Football Totals This Week

Rank Matchup Total 1. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans 48.5 2. (Tie) LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs 51.5 2. (Tie) Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines 51.5 4. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos 54 5. Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats 55 6. UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave 56.5 7. Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs 62.5 8. Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels 63.5 9. Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans 67.5 10. North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners 68.5

1. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans (Total: 48.5)

Points have been hard to come by against the Troy Trojans, as they’ve held their opponents to 19 or fewer in seven straight. Conversely, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have given up 98 points over their last three outings. The Sun Belt Championship has the lowest total on the weekend, with the top-ranked Trojans lined as heavy favorites.

2. (Tie) LSU Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs (Total: 51.5)

The SEC has some of the best offensive teams in the country. Still, no one could get anything going against a Georgia Bulldogs squad that allowed the fewest points per game against FBS schools. The LSU Tigers stumbled to end the season, leaving little hope they can contend with the nation’s best team.

2. (Tie) Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines (Total: 51.5)

As usual, a Big Ten matchup features one of the lowest totals on the board. This year, the defense was the hallmark of the Michigan Wolverines, particularly in conference play. The Wolverines stayed under in six of their last nine to end the campaign. That’s akin to what we’ve seen from the Purdue Boilermakers, who have fallen beneath the total in all but one of their last four games.

4. Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos (Total: 54)

Week 13’s showdown between the Boise State Broncos and Utah State Aggies was much closer than the score implies. Utah State was marching to end the contest, with the Broncos holding steady and getting two big touchdowns in the final 1:09. They’ll have to hunker down against a Fresno State Bulldogs squad that has scored 30 or more in six straight.

5. Toledo Rockets vs. Ohio Bobcats (Total: 55)

The total in the MAC Championship Game has come down by nearly a touchdown off the opening line. The total opened at 61.5 and is down to 55 days before kick-off. That reflects what to expect from the Ohio Bobcats, who have limited their opponents to 21 points or fewer in three straight. That suits the Toledo Rockets, who have stayed under three of their previous four.

6. UCF Knights vs. Tulane Green Wave (Total: 56.5)

The UCF Knights have triumphed recently, averaging 33.3 points per game in November. The Tulane Green Wave are on a more buoyant run, scoring 37.8 points per game over their last six. Still, this total has moved down slightly to 56.5 off the opening 57.5.

7. Kansas State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs (Total: 62.5)

The Kansas State Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs play a similar brand of football, letting their offense run wild and forcing opponents to keep pace. That’s reflected in this week’s total, coming in at 62.5 and climbing ahead of the Big 12 Championship.

8. Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Total: 63.5)

Defense remains a priority for the Clemson Tigers, who rank in the top 30 in points against and yards allowed. They’ll need all hands on deck against the North Carolina Tar Heels, who have accumulated the 15th-most yards per game against Div. 1 opponents.

9. Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans (Total: 67.5)

What would a college football weekend be without a high-scoring Pac-12 game? The Utah Utes lucked into the championship tilt after the Oregon Ducks lost in Week 13. The Utes’ reward is a matchup against the potentially playoff-bound USC Trojans, who have scored at least 38 points in six straight.

10. North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners (Total: 68.5)

The North Texas Mean Green and UTSA Roadrunners are bringing up the rear with a vivacious 68.5-point total for championship weekend. Both teams are 7-5 to the over this year, although UTSA has stayed under in five of seven, with the Mean Green going beneath the total in three of five.