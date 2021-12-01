NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 1: Back the Tar Heels and Spartans

NCAAM Betting Guide For Wednesday, December 1

College basketball early season tournaments are entering full swing, and there will be tons of intriguing non-conference matchups to dig into from now until the New Year. Tuesday is home to nine different tournaments as well as a plethora of other games to find value. Let’s look at a few that we believe you should be backing in Tuesday’s collegiate action.

You’re probably going to want multiple screens open tonight, so you don’t miss any of the action and, of course, one open to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville Cardinals vs. Michigan State Spartans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Louisville +162 | Michigan State -196

Spread: Louisville +4.5 (-110) | Michigan State -4.5 (-110)

Total: 137.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Louisville Cardinals vs. Michigan State Spartans News, Analysis, and Picks

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge rolls on in college basketball this week, with Louisville traveling to take on Michigan State in front of what will be a rocking Sparty crowd. While it’s a game that may be a bit lacking in future NBA star power, it certainly makes up for it in two teams that will likely be in the tournament this March and are in similar positions in their respective conferences. With the second-ranked defense according to KenPom.com, Michigan State has been dominant on the defensive end for the most part. Excluding two losses to Baylor and Kansas this season, the Spartans have allowed 55.6 points per game, including matchups with Butler, Loyola Chicago, and Connecticut. It’s only December, and head coach Tom Izzo already has his long roster – ranked tenth in average team height in the nation – playing at an elite level on the defensive end. That may become too much to bear for the Cardinals when they have the ball, making Michigan State feel like a good spot here. Take the Spartans to cover this number.

The Pick: Michigan State -4.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines vs. North Carolina Tar Heels, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Michigan -142 | North Carolina +118

Spread: Michigan -2.5 (-110) | North Carolina +2.5 (-110)

Total: 151.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Michigan Wolverines vs. North Carolina Tar Heels News, Analysis, and Picks

A blue-blood matchup is set for the backend of this feature doubleheader in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as Michigan will take on North Carolina in their first true road game of the season. After being ranked as high as fourth in the nation this season, the Wolverines have stumbled a bit and taken two losses to Seton Hall and Arizona, which has slowed down the hype on this program just a bit heading into December. As for the Tar Heels, things have been a bit bumpy in head coach Hubert Davis’s first season at the helm as the team has flourished on offense but has not stopped a lick on defense. With eight days off and a home game in front of what should be a sell-out crowd, I’d expect North Carolina to get up for this one, and that can often benefit some defensive woes and effort issues. Expect the defense to play up to the level of this Michigan team, who still may be a bit underrated at the moment. Take the Tar Heels to win this one at home outright.

The Picks: North Carolina Moneyline +118