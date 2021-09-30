Nevada vs. Boise State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

One of the weekend’s top Group of 5 matchups will occur in Mountain West Conference play when the Nevada Wolfpack (2-1) travels to Albertsons Stadium to take on the Boise State Broncos (2-2) on Saturday, October 2.

It’s a meeting between two of the conference’s top teams, as both were picked at or near the top of the MWC heading into the season.

Boise State has typically dominated this series, and they’ve won each of the past nine meetings between these two schools.

Boise will hold the home-field advantage edge at Albertsons Stadium, where they’ve won nine of their past 11 games straight up. Nevada had been successful against the spread when facing Boise recently, as they’ve covered six of eight against the Broncos.

The Wolfpack has one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the country led by NFL draft prospect and quarterback Carson Strong, averaging 318 yards per game through the air. He has a loaded receiving corps to throw to in Romeo Doubs, Cole Turner, and Tory Horton.

Boise will have to hope that their secondary holds up better in this one than it did when they faced UCF and allowed Dillon Gabriel to throw for 318 yards and four scores. Gabriel moved the ball efficiently against their secondary, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt.

That UCF passing offense is probably the most comparable to Nevada’s in the Group of 5, so the Broncos will need to hope that last week’s performance (limited Utah State to 208 yards on 31 pass attempts) was a sign of improvement.

This seems like too many points to lay between two relatively evenly matched teams. The Wolfpack have already won outright once as short dogs (22-17 over Cal in Week 1) and could be a threat to do that again here. Their passing offense should ensure that the back door cover will be open even if they are outmatched in this one.

Pick: Nevada +6.5