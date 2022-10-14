Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawai'i Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 6-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.0 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points under the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.1 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Nevada and Hawai’i average 57.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.0 points per game which has been on average 0.9 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.5 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Nevada and Hawai’i average -0.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.