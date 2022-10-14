BETTING NCAAF
01:30 PM, October 14, 2022

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Hawai'i Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Nevada Wolf Pack (2-4) @ Hawai’i Warriors (1-5)

Date: Oct. 16 | Time: 12:00 a.m. ET | TV: Spectrum Sports

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
 Nevada Wolf Pack  Open -7.5  -115  O 48.5  -105  -200 
 Current -6.5  -110  49.5  -110  -240 
 Hawai’i Warriors  Open +7.5  -105  U 48.5  -115  +162 
 Current +6.5  -110  49.5  -110  +195

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 6-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 53.0 points per game which has been on average 1.8 points under the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 61.1 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Nevada and Hawai’i average 57.0 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.5 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 14 Road games over the last 2 seasons, Nevada is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.0 points per game which has been on average 0.9 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Hawai’i is 6-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.5 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Nevada and Hawai’i average -0.2 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 5.3 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.