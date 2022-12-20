New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Betting Preview and Insights
Zachary Cook
College Football Bowl season is fully underway, with the New Orleans Bowl set to go down on December 21, as Western Kentucky takes on South Alabama.
The New Orleans Bowl has been held annually since 2001, which saw Louisiana defeat Marshall 36-21 in last seasons matchup.
New Orleans Bowl Game Information
Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET Venue: Caesar’s Superdome How To Watch: ESPN Record: Western Kentucky (8-5), South Alabama (10-2)
Spread: South Alabama (-4.5) | Moneyline: Western Kentucky (+155), South Alabama (-188) | Total: 55.5
Blowouts have been a common theme in this bowl game. Over the last five games in this bowl series, no matchups have been decided by 15 points or fewer. This year could buck the trend, with South Alabama favored by a margin of 4.5 points.
The offense has been Western Kentucky’s calling card, while South Alabama proved strong on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars finished the season on a five-game win streak, giving them momentum as favorites.
Both teams have the potential to go shot-for-shot on the scoreboard, which is evident by these explosive offenses and a total set at 55.5. The line here has fluctuated between South Alabama being 3.5 and 4.5 point favorites, meaning there could be some value in taking the points and expecting the Hilltoppers to cover. Although, the real value likely lies with the total, so don’t be surprised if they go over the 55.5 total.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Insights:
Western Kentucky skill players have caught 52 touchdown passesin the red zonesince last season – most among FBS Teams
Austin Reed (WKY) has been sacked on just 2% of pass attempts (2/108)in the 4th quartersince last season – third best among FBS Quarterbacks; Average: 7%
Michael Mathison (WKY) has averaged 11.1 yards per target (400 yards/36 targets) on 3rd downsince last season – tied for sixth best among FBS Skill Players; Average: 7.1
Daewood Davis (WKY) has averaged 12.5 yards per target (762 yards/61 targets) on 1st downsince last season – tied for sixth best among FBS Receivers; Average: 8.6
Western Kentucky WRs have averaged 26.8 receptions per game (670/25) since last season – best among FBS Teams; Average: 12.9
South Alabama Jaguars Insights:
South Alabama skill players have caught 60 of 85 passes (71% Reception Pct)on 3rd downthis season – fourth best among FBS Teams; Average: 59%
Carter Bradley (SAB) has thrown seven TD passesin the 3rd quarterthis season – tied for ninth most among FBS quarterbacks
Jalen Wayne (SAB) has averaged 17.7 yards per reception (371 yards/21 catches) on 1st downthis season – 15th best among FBS Receivers; Average: 13.4
Carter Bradley (SAB) has completed 65% of passes (80 completions/123 net pass attempts) on 3rd downsince last season – 13th best among FBS Quarterbacks; Average: 57%
South Alabama has allowed just 11.2 yards per completion (2,516 yards/225 completions) this season – tied for fourth best among Non-Power Five Teams; Average: 12.9
