New Orleans Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Betting Preview and Insights

College Football Bowl season is fully underway, with the New Orleans Bowl set to go down on December 21, as Western Kentucky takes on South Alabama.

The New Orleans Bowl has been held annually since 2001, which saw Louisiana defeat Marshall 36-21 in last seasons matchup.

New Orleans Bowl Game Information

Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Caesar’s Superdome

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Western Kentucky (8-5), South Alabama (10-2)

Spread: South Alabama (-4.5) | Moneyline: Western Kentucky (+155), South Alabama (-188) | Total: 55.5

Blowouts have been a common theme in this bowl game. Over the last five games in this bowl series, no matchups have been decided by 15 points or fewer. This year could buck the trend, with South Alabama favored by a margin of 4.5 points.

The offense has been Western Kentucky’s calling card, while South Alabama proved strong on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars finished the season on a five-game win streak, giving them momentum as favorites.

Both teams have the potential to go shot-for-shot on the scoreboard, which is evident by these explosive offenses and a total set at 55.5. The line here has fluctuated between South Alabama being 3.5 and 4.5 point favorites, meaning there could be some value in taking the points and expecting the Hilltoppers to cover. Although, the real value likely lies with the total, so don’t be surprised if they go over the 55.5 total.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Insights:

Western Kentucky skill players have caught 52 touchdown passes in the red zone since last season – most among FBS Teams

– Austin Reed (WKY) has been sacked on just 2% of pass attempts (2/108) in the 4th quarter since last season – third best among FBS Quarterbacks ; Average: 7%

– ; Michael Mathison (WKY) has averaged 11.1 yards per target (400 yards/36 targets) on 3rd down since last season – tied for sixth best among FBS Skill Players ; Average: 7.1

(400 yards/36 targets) – ; Daewood Davis (WKY) has averaged 12.5 yards per target (762 yards/61 targets) on 1st down since last season – tied for sixth best among FBS Receivers ; Average: 8.6

(762 yards/61 targets) – ; Western Kentucky WRs have averaged 26.8 receptions per game (670/25) since last season – best among FBS Teams ; Average: 12.9

South Alabama Jaguars Insights: