NHL Betting Guide for November 22nd: Back the Ducks and Hurricanes

NHL Betting Guide for November 22nd

Today is a good day to bet on some hockey. Six NHL games are going down tonight, but we’re going to focus on the Ducks vs. Predators at 8:00 PM ET and the Hurricanes vs. Sharks at 10:30 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ducks +125 / Predators -150

Spread: Ducks -235 (+1.5) / Predators +186 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (+106) Under 5.5 (-130)

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators News, Analysis, and Picks

Before the season started, there weren’t a lot of hockey pundits giving Anaheim much of a chance. However, the Ducks have been proving them wrong so far. Anaheim currently sits fourth in the Western Conference and only trails Calgary and Edmonton in the Pacific division. Offensively they’ve looked good. Since October 23rd, the Ducks have scored three or more goals in 12 of their 13 games. Troy Terry is leading the way in Anaheim with 22 points through 17 contests. On the flip side, Nashville has dropped two straight, including a 6-3 loss to Montreal in their last game. Anaheim tends to get on the scoresheet early. Its 18 first-period goals rank fifth in the league.

Interestingly, the Ducks’ best period is the third, where they have 23 goals. Nashville starts a little slower, having scored 13 first-period goals, putting them 15th league-wide. It’s not too surprising because Anaheim averages .68 more goals per game than Nashville. However, the Ducks are better at keeping the puck out of the net, averaging .21 fewer goals per game. Anaheim looks like the bet in this one.

The Picks: Ducks Moneyline (+125), 60 Minute Team to Score 1st Goal: Ducks (+105), Troy Terry – Points: Over 0.5 (-120)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Hurricanes -162 / Sharks +134

Spread: Hurricanes -1.5 (+160) / Sharks +1.5 (-200)

Total: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. San Jose Sharks News, Analysis, and Picks

At first glance, we were expecting the Sharks to be more of a dog in this game than they are. Carolina currently sits in second place overall and has a goal differential of +24, while San Jose is 23rd with a goal differential of -6. The Hurricanes average the fourth-most goals for and the second-fewest goals against per game. Meanwhile, the Sharks are 25th in average goals for and 18th in goals against. San Jose has one of the league’s worst net powerplay percentages but is very good on the penalty kill.

Frederik Andersen has been killing it in net for Carolina. Amongst goalies with ten or more games played, he leads the NHL with a .937 SV%, and his 1.89 GAA is the fourth-best. However, James Reimer has a .938 SV% through nine games played this season. Both teams are getting great goaltending, but the Canes are putting the puck in at a much higher rate. We expect Carolina to come away with the win in this one.

The Picks: Hurricanes Moneyline (-162), Total Goals: Under 6 (-115)