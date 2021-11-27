NHL Betting Guide for November 27th

Dust off your old Rock’Em Sock’em 6 tape, and crank up the Jock Rock because it’s Hockey Night tonight. We’ve got two fire games for you, Kraken vs. Panthers at 6:00 PM ET and Oilers vs. Golden Knights at 7:00 PM ET. Let’s go!

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken +184 / Panthers -225

Spread: Kraken -148 (+1.5) / Panthers +120 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-128) Under 5.5 (-104)

Seattle Kraken vs. Florida Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Kraken aren’t so much bad as their goaltending is atrocious. Chris Driedger is starting in net tonight and sports a .791 SV% and a 4.78 GAA. Amazingly, Driedger’s save percentage is only the second-worst in the NHL (let’s say Carter Hutton is not having a fun time in Arizona). It’s usually easy to blame goaltenders when the fault could actually land on the defense, but Seattle’s defense has played well this season. The Kraken allows the second-least amount of shots per game in the league averaging 27.1. Furthermore, when Driedger has played, he’s faced 22.8 shots per 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are sitting second in goals per game with 3.80, and their 35 shots per game are third overall. Both teams are coming off a loss from last night, but Seattle had strung together two wins before that, while Florida had a four-game win streak going. It’s tough to bet against a good defense, and we’re sure the Kraken goalies will figure it out eventually, but all the numbers point in the Panthers’ direction.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (-225), Over 5.5 (-128), Carter Verhaeghe – Points: Over 0.5 (-122)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Oilers +112 / Golden Knights -134

Spread: Oilers +1.5 (-235) / Golden Knights -1.5 (+186)

Total: Over 6.5 (-115) Under 6.5 (-105)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

The Golden Knights are looking a lot more healthy than they have been, but are we really going to bet against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl? Draisaitl leads the league with 40 points, and McDavid sits in a tie for second with 36. The pair are also first and second in powerplay points, McDavid with 18 and Draisaitl with 16. It’s a powerplay the entire league should fear, as it converts 39 percent of the time. Looking at the penalty kill, Vegas has been very average, sitting 15th with a net penalty kill percentage of 86.2. Robin Lehner has been acceptable in the net for the Golden Knights. Among goalies with ten or more games, he sits 19th with a .913 SV% and 25th with a 2.95 GAA. Offensively it’s tough to gauge Vegas because they were basically playing without a top line for an extended period. The Oilers should have plenty of opportunities tonight, as the Golden Knights are sixth in the NHL in shots against, allowing 33.4 shots per game. However, the Golden Knights are a disciplined team, averaging only 3.53 penalties per 60 minutes which is 25th overall. It’ll be good to have a relatively healthy Vegas squad take on one of the best offenses in the league, but we’re not going to take them over McDavid and Draisaitl just yet.

The Picks: Oilers Moneyline (+112), Total Goals: Under 6.5 (-105), Mark Stone – Points: Over 0.5 (-176), Connor McDavid – Powerplay Points: Over 0.5 (-144)