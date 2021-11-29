NHL Betting Guide for November 29th

There are four games in the NHL tonight. We’re going to be looking at the two 7:30 PM ET starts, Coyotes vs. Jets and the Canucks vs. Canadiens.

There is no better time to start looking at FanDuel Sportsbook because with about a quarter of the NHL season done, we’re starting to get a real sense of each team.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Coyotes +260 / Jets -330

Spread: Coyotes -102 (+1.5) / Jets -120 (-1.5)

Total: Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (-102)

Arizona Coyotes vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis, and Picks

The Coyotes are bad. You might be thinking, “Yeah, no, duh.” However, they’re probably worse than you think. We’re going to talk about Montreal in the next section, but let’s use them as a comparison for a second. The Canadiens are the second-worst team in the NHL for goal differential with -29. Arizona is the worst, with a differential of -38. That’s not just bad; that’s fall off a cliff bad. Arizona ranks last in goals per game with 1.86, third-last in goals against per game with 3.57, second-last in net PK% at 68.2, last in shots per game, and they are tied for third for most games lost by three goals with eight.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg may be underperforming by some people’s expectations, but they’re not in the same realm of disappointment as the Coyotes. The Jets are enjoying middling success this season. Winnipeg is statistically average, but against the Coyotes, they might look like world-beaters. At this point, Arizona is practically icing an AHL team. The only issue for us is how to make money on the Jets.

The Picks: Jets Moneyline (-330), Under 5.5 (-102), Neal Pionk – Points: Over 0.5 (+104)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Canucks +115 / Canadiens -138

Spread: Canucks +1.5 (-245) / Canadiens -1.5 (+194)

Total: Over 5.5 (-115) Under 5.5 (-105)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens News, Analysis, and Picks

We may have used Montreal as an example of a lousy team for our Arizona breakdown, but the Canucks aren’t much better. The Canadiens average 2.35 goals per game, which is good for 28th overall. Meanwhile, Vancouver is 29th overall, with an average of 2.27. The Habs allow the second-most goals per game at 3.61, while the Canucks allow the sixth most at 3.27. Both teams feature terrible special teams, ranking in the bottom five for penalty kills and bottom ten in powerplays. For the most part, Montreal ranks just slightly worse than the Canucks. However, it’s somewhat understandable considering the Canadiens are without Carey Price, Shea Weber, Mike Hoffman, Paul Byron, Joel Edmundson, Mathieu Perreault, and Chris Wideman. Also, Cole Caufield started the season as a Calder Trophy favorite but played poorly enough to be sent down. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how the team reacts to the firing of GM Marc Bergevin and Assistant GM Trevor Timmins.

Over in Vancouver, there are a few bright spots. Off-season signing Conor Garland has panned out well for them. Garland is second in team scoring with 15 points but significantly leads the Canucks in 5v5 points per 60 minutes with 2.41. We’ll be leaning slightly towards Vancouver for this game.

The Picks: Canucks Moneyline (+115), Over 5.5 (-115), Conor Garland – Points: Over 0.5 (-110)