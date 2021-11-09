NHL Betting Guide for November 9th

We have a couple of games to look at on Tuesday night, Florida at New Jersey at 7:00 PM ET and Seattle at Vegas at 10:00 PM ET.

Betting is an information game, and each game, we continue to collect more information about these teams. So, let’s pop open FanDuel Sportsbook and start applying that information to the odds provided.

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -142 / Devils +118

Spread: Panthers +172 (-1.5) / Devils -215 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (-108) Under 6 (-112)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis, and Picks

The Panthers are playing the second game of its back-to-back on the road but against easier competition. Florida is coming off its first regulation loss of the season. Despite losing, they outshot the Rangers 45 to 18 and scored three goals in the final period.

Meanwhile, the Devils are a young team still figuring it out at an NHL level. New Jersey sits 20th overall outright, but it gets a little more interesting when we look at the underlying reasons why. The Devils’ offense is 28th in goals for per game and 18th in goals against per game. New Jersey has the worst net power-play percentage in the league and is 23rd in net power-play killing percentage. It’s not all bad for the Devils. They allow the third least about of shots per game.

However, Florida is amongst the league leaders in shots per game, sitting sixth overall. Florida’s offensive numbers are pretty overwhelming. The Panthers are second overall in goals scored per game and third in goals allowed per game. In addition, Aleksander Barkov’s line managed only an assist between the three of them in yesterday’s game. We’re expecting Florida’s offense to be too much for the Devils and for that first line to get back to what it does best, scoring.

The Picks: Panthers Moneyline (-142), Carter Verhaeghe – Assists: Over 0.5 (+235), Anthony Duclair Goals: Over 0.5 (+265), 60 Minute Team to Score 1st Goal: Florida (-125)

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Kraken -105 / Golden Knights -114

Spread: Kraken +1.5 (-245) / Golden Knights -1.5 (+194)

Total: Over 5.5 (+100) Under 5.5 (-122)

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights News, Analysis, and Picks

This game is a tough one to predict, but it’s definitely an interesting matchup. Vegas is still without Max Pacioretty, Mark Stone, Nolan Patrick, Zach Whitecloud, and William Karlsson, but you can also add Jack Eichel to that list. Despite the injuries, Vegas has still performed against less than stellar competition. The Golden Knights have dispatched Ottawa, Montreal, and Detroit over their past three games.

So, where does Seattle land on a difficulty chart? The Kraken sits in 28th place and is in the league’s bottom half in goals for and against per game. In addition, Seattle is coming off of a loss to Arizona, Arizona!

However, with all of Vegas’ injuries, it’s tough to say they’ll win with any certainty. We expect the Golden Knights to lean on its default first liners Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith, and come away with the victory.

The Picks: Vegas Moneyline (-114), Total Goals: Under 5.5 (-122), Jonathan Marchessault – Goals: Over 0.5 (-265), Reilly Smith – Assists: Over 0.5 (+210)