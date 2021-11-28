NHL Betting Guide for Sunday, November 28

With six games scheduled today, the NHL will be competing with the NFL for viewership on Sunday. It’s an all-day schedule in the NHL, with two afternoon games scheduled before a four-game evening slate takes over. Underdogs had a day yesterday, knocking off four of the nine favorites. As usual, we’re breaking down a pair of games in our NHL Betting Guide, highlighting favorable betting spots to enter the market.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Flyers +126|Devils -152

Spread: Flyers +1.5 (-220)|Devils -1.5 (+176)

Total: 6 Over -104|Under -118

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils News, Analysis and Picks

These Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils deserve each other. Both teams have been less than stellar over their recent sample of games and need a weaker opponent to try and get back on track. The defense hasn’t been a priority for either team, and we expect that to lead to a high-scoring game tonight.

The Devils have just one win over their past six games, and questionable defensive zone coverage is the leading cause of their misery. New Jersey has given up 11 or more high-danger chances in four of those six games and 31 or more scoring chances in three of six. That’s part of a more concerning recent trend that has seen the Devils give up 30.3 scoring and 12.4 high-danger chances per game over their past eight contests.

New Jersey is only playing in the pool’s deep end, while the Flyers are drowning in it. Philadelphia has been the worst defensive team in the league this season, giving up 13.9 high-danger and 33.5 scoring chances per game. Somehow, the Flyers have been worse over their recent sample, giving up 47 quality chances and 124 scoring opportunities over their past three games. It’s not surprising to consider that the Flyers have the second-worst expected goals-for rating in the NHL this season.

The Devils haven’t looked good over their recent sample, outplaying just one of their past seven opponents. They’ll have a chance to get back on track against the Flyers on Sunday, in what we expect to be another high-scoring affair.

The Pick: Devils -152, Over 6 -104

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Sharks +102|Blackhawks -122

Spread: Sharks +1.5 (-280)|Blackhawks -1.5 (+220)

Total: 5.5 Over -114|Under -106

San Jose Sharks vs. Chicago Blackhawks News, Analysis and Picks

20 games into the season, and you can count the number of times the Chicago Blackhawks have outplayed their opponents on the one hand. The Hawks host the San Jose Sharks as they embark on a five-game road trip.

The Blackhawks have looked out of sorts this season, posting the worst expected goals-for percentage at five-on-five. Their recent stretch hasn’t offered much of a reprieve as they’ve outplayed two of their past seven opponents. The Hawks’ one-dimensional offense has been the reason for their bad start to the season. Opponents can plan to neutralize the Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat line, leaving the Hawks with no other option to generate scoring. Chicago hasn’t attempted more than eight high-danger chances at five-on-five since November 7, out-chancing their opponents just twice over that span.

Chicago will have to compete with a Sharks team that is due for an offensive breakout. San Jose has attempted 10 or more high-danger chances in five straight games but has totaled just 10 goals over that span, scoring more than two goals just once. Those strong production metrics have contributed to an expected goals-for rating above 50.0% in three of five games. The Sharks are underachieving in both regards, going under their expected goals-for total in four of five games and winning only twice over the five-game stretch.

It’s hard to believe, but the Hawks have overachieved relative to their metrics this season at seven wins. We’re expecting a solid showing from San Jose in this one and their output to start catching up with their production metrics. We’re backing the Sharks as plus-money underdogs tonight.

The Picks: Sharks +102

