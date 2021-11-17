NHL Betting Guide for Wednesday, November 17

Quite the night in the NHL on Tuesday with some pretty substantive underdogs winning. The Buffalo Sabres and Arizona Coyotes cashed as +205 and +270 moneyline longshots and were two of six underdogs to win outright last night. It’s a quiet Wednesday in the NHL, with only three games on the docket, all of which start at 9 pm ET or later. We’ll be burning the midnight oil to enjoy tonight’s slate.

These are our NHL picks from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Capitals -122|Kings +102

Spread: Capitals -1.5 (+220)|Kings +1.5 (-280)

Total: Over 5.5 -105|Under -115

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Washington Capitals vs. Los Angeles Kings News, Analysis, and Picks

The Los Angeles Kings just wrapped up a successful four-game Canadian road trip going 3-0-1; however, their success is contraindicated in their metrics. That, and scheduling concerns, set them up in a flat spot against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

Not only did the Kings collect points in all four road games, but they posted a cumulative 12-6 score in that span. The problem is that the Kings were outplayed in all of those games. LA gave up 12 or more high-danger chances at five-on-five in three of four games and an average of 12.5 per game. LA was no better at limiting scoring chances, allowing an average of 31.5 with a range of 22-41. Those questionable defensive metrics resulted in a cumulative 41.9% goals-for percentage.

The Caps are trending upwards again after a four-game cold streak in which they were outplayed in every contest. Since then, Washington has posted consecutive game scores above 50.0%. They are well-positioned to continue their surge against the Kings, returning from an Eastern road trip, playing their first home game in nearly two weeks.

The Kings’ recent hot streak has inflated their value in the betting market. Conversely, the Caps are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, decreasing their value. The result is a betting line that is off, creating an edge in backing the Capitals.

The Pick: Capitals -122

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Avalanche -156|Canucks +130

Spread: Avalanche -1.5 (+152)|Canucks +1.5 (-188)

Total: 6 Over -110|Under -110

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Vancouver Canucks News, Analysis, and Picks

Things can’t get much worse for the Vancouver Canucks, and that puts them up against the wall with the Colorado Avalanche coming to town for a rematch of last week’s 7-1 drubbing.

Vancouver has been bad over the past couple of games, giving up a combined 31 high-danger chances and 57 scoring chances at five-on-five. Those metrics are even worse across all strengths, jumping up to 40 and 79, respectively, getting out-chanced in both games.

The Canucks recent woes have been the exception and don’t reflect the improved defensive effort we’ve got from them over their sample of late. Vancouver had limited their opponents to 10 or fewer high-danger and 32 or fewer scoring chances across all strengths in the four games leading to their letdown. Look for them to get back on track defensively in their friendly confines.

The Avs will also be contending with regression when they take on the Canucks on Wednesday night. Colorado has been heating up offensively, scoring four or more goals in five of their past six, culminating with seven and six-goal performances in each of their past two games. Colorado’s shooting percentage has exploded in doing so, with the Avs scoring on 13.0% of shots over that sample. Look for the Avs to come back to earth over their coming games, which should start tonight against the Nucks.

There’s not much going the Canucks’ way this season, but we should expect an improved effort from them on home ice as they try to get their season back on track. A solid defensive outing and Avs’ offensive regression should keep this game under the total.

The Picks: Under 6 -110

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid