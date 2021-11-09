NHL BETTING PREVIEW: BLUES VS. JETS

After only three games on the NHL schedule Monday night, hockey ramps up again Tuesday with ten games on the docket.

So, while it is a busy night in the NHL, we lock into the St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets at 8 PM ET. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to get the odds for this game and every National Hockey League matchup on the slate tonight.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Blues -118 | Jets -102

Spread: Blues +225 (-1.5) | Jets -290 (+1.5)

Total: Over 6 (+100) | Under 6 (-122)

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets News, Analysis and Picks

The most prominent storyline entering Tuesday night’s game between the second (Blues) and third (Jets) best teams in the Central Division is the health of Jets’ goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. After missing starts in back-to-back games over the weekend with an illness, Hellebuyck was back at practice yesterday for the first time in a week and is likely to get the start Tuesday. Hellebuyck hasn’t had the greatest start to the 2021-2022 season, with a mediocre 3.42 GAA and .899 SV%. However, his return should boost confidence in a Jets team that was handed a 2-0 loss by the New York Islanders Sunday. Expect Hellebuyck to play better tonight.

At the other end, Jordan Binnington is again likely to start for the Blues. Binnington, unlike Hellebuyck, has been incredible the first month of the season, winning five of his first eight starts with a 2.52 GAA and .924 SV%. So, While the Jets offense led by Kyle Connor has been explosive thus far, we’re expecting Binnington to be great again and show the St. Louis Blue to a victory in a low-scoring affair.

The Picks: Blues Moneyline (-118), Total Goals: Under 6 (-122), Both teams to score: No (+700)

All NHL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid