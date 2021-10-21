North Carolina State vs. Miami (FL) Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: North Carolina State (54.7%) vs. Miami (FL) (45.3%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Miami (Fla.) +134 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Miami (Fla.) +3 – 4 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The North Carolina State Wolfpack (5-1) looks to stay hot as they head to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes (2-4) in an ACC showdown on Saturday, October 23.

NC State is on a roll. The Wolfpack have won four straight games and are looking to make their name known as an ACC contender — they have yet to lose in conference play. NC State has found success with a balanced approach. The offense is averaging a respectable 32.3 points per game and 5.9 yards per play, while the defense has been stellar — 14.3 points per game allowed and only 4.7 yards per play. The rushing defense has been the team’s strength, allowing only 93 yards per game on 3.4 yards per carry.

Miami doesn’t appear to have a clear direction. Their two wins have come against Appalachian State, 25-23 in a nailbiter, and against an overmatched Central Connecticut State squad. Starting quarterback D’Eriq King is out for the season, as is starting running back Cam’Ron Harris. This isn’t the defense you want to face when you’re banged up, but quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has played well in King’s stead (8.6 yards per attempt).

This Miami defense is hard to trust. They’ve given up over 30 points to every Power 5 opponent they’ve faced. Head coach Manny Diaz appears to be on the hot seat and seems to be up against it here, facing a surging Wolfpack squad.

NC State is 6-2 ATS in its past eight games, while Miami is only 2-6 ATS in its previous eight games.

The model likes Miami, but everything seems to be pointing toward the other side. If the line comes back down to -3, NC State is an official play.