North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Duke Blue Devils Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 8-5-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 69.1 points per game which has been on average 5.2 points over the line for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Duke is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 64.3 points per game which has been on average 6.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, North Carolina and Duke average 66.7 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.3 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

In 13 Road games over the last 2 seasons, North Carolina is 5-7-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 0.5 points per game which has been on average 3.2 points worse than the spread for those games.

In 13 Home games over the last 2 seasons, Duke is 6-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.4 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, North Carolina and Duke average -0.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 6.1 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the Home Spread.