BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:28 PM, November 30, 2022

North Texas Mean Green vs. UTSA Roadrunners Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

North Texas Mean Green (7-5) @ UTSA Roadrunners (10-2)

Date: Dec. 02 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS Sports Network

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
North Texas Mean Green  Open +7.5   -105   O 65.5   -115   +275  
 Current +8.5   -115   67.5   -112   +275  
UTSA Roadrunners  Open -7.5   -115   U 65.5   -105   -350  
 Current -8.5   -105   67.5   -108   -350  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 14 road games over the last 2 seasons, North Texas is 6-8-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 60.1 points per game which has been on average 2.8 points under the line for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, UTSA is 5-8-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 58.7 points per game which has been on average 3.3 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, North Texas and UTSA average 59.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 8.1 points under the current total. This favors the UNDER.

Spread:

In 14 road games over the last 2 seasons, North Texas is 9-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -0.1 points per game which has been on average 4.9 points better than the spread for those games.

In 14 home games over the last 2 seasons, UTSA is 7-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 15.3 points per game which has been on average 1.3 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, North Texas and UTSA average 7.7 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 0.8 points under the current line for the home team. This favors the visitor spread.