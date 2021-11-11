Notre Dame vs. Virginia Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Notre Dame (61.3%) vs. Virginia (38.7%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Virginia +167 1 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Notre Dame -5.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Notre Dame (8-1) looks to continue its improbable 2021 success as it heads to Charlottesville to take on the Virginia Cavaliers (6-3) on Saturday, November 13.

This was not supposed to be such a successful season for the Irish, who lost an overwhelming amount of talent and production from a playoff team a year ago. This has arguably been Brian Kelly’s best year of coaching with the program, which is saying something. Despite hanging close with a few teams, the Irish have figured out a way to get the job done and sit at 8-1 with only a few more games left on the schedule.

Despite rotating multiple quarterbacks (Jack Coan and Tyler Buchner most recently), the offense is averaging 32.8 points per game. A stale running game to start the year has found new life, rushing for at least 150 yards in four straight games while reaching at least 4.0 yards per carry in each contest. Star running back Kyren Williams is the name to watch, accumulating 1,088 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns.

Virginia’s identity is on the offensive side of the ball, where its averaging 38.9 points per game led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong (3,557 passing yards, 34 total TDs). The Cavaliers are putting up ridiculous numbers: 544.9 total yards, including 401 passing yards per game, and firing at a 7.2 yards per play clip. It’s worth noting that Armstrong is considered questionable for this game and has had trouble walking over the bye week.

The issue has been defense, where they’re allowing 6.6 yards per play and 30.8 points per game. That defense was exposed last time out against BYU, surrendering 66 points in a loss.

Notre Dame appears to be the more well-rounded team, but I can’t recommend laying 5.5 points on the road against an offense as dangerous as Virginia’s.